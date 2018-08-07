Body found

The Manila Police District (MPD) is investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found floating in Pasig River beside Muelle de Binondo in Manila on Friday.

According to Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC), the corpse was discovered by their river warrior at about 10:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, described as about 44 to 50 years old, 5’5” to 5’7” tall, fair complexioned, medium built, was clad in a yellow sweat shirt and maong pants when found.

No wound was found in the bloated body, but authorities suspect that it had been in the river for at least five days. (Erma Edera)

