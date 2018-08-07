Catalan-Pacio fight looms

After posting convincing wins in the recent ONE: Reign of Kings event, Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio and Rene ‘D’Challenger’ Catalan may find themselves fighting for a shot at strawweight title.

That’s going to be a blockbuster match in the event they end up fighting for the right to face reigning titlist Yoshitaka ‘Nobita’ Naito of Japan.

Naito is on his second run after regaining the title from Alex ‘Little Rock’ Silva in Jakarta back in May.

Pacio, 22, is on a roll, having won his last three matches by way of stoppage – the latest was against Thailand’s Pongsiri Mitsatit.

While he says he’s ready to get another opportunity to challenge Naito for the ONE Strawweight World Championship once more, Pacio says that’s not what he’s focused on.

“I’m not thinking of a title shot right now, but if ONE Championship decides to give it to me, of course I’ll grab it immediately,” said Pacio. “Training doesn’t stop for me, so that when the call comes, I’m always ready.”

Catalan, 39, on the other hand, hasn’t tasted defeat since 2014.

The Catalan Fighting System Philippines founder is on an impressive five-match winning streak of his own, and his last victory was a dominant Unanimous Decision win over Stefer Rahardian, which marked the Indonesian’s first loss in nine professional bouts.

