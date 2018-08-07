Drummer’s drummer

By Waku Suanar

Few drummers get a share of the spotlight. Even fewer get a say at anything, with the possible exception of Lars Ulrich, Mike Portnoy, Stewart Copeland, Neil Peart, Billy Cobham, and the like.

But being the most recorded drummer in Asia is a different story.

At 69, Jun Regalado breathes the rarefied air of the drum elite. Along with Kenny Aronoff, Vinnie Colaiuta, Steve Gadd, Manu Katche; Regalado is session-drummer extraordinaire.

Regalado is from a family of musicians in Pakil, Laguna. His father Nemesio Sr. is a respected bandleader, dubbed the country’s Benny Goodman. His brothers Rudy and Pete play the drums and piano, respectively, while his sisters Virginia, Maria, Rosalinda and Theresa all play the piano as well.

Nemesio Sr. introduced Jun at 5, to the saxophone, clarinet, and flute but the boy fell in love with the drums. “Every time I hear the sound of the drums, it’s music to my ears. I was inspired by all the drummers that played in my father’s orchestra. Tony Velarde was one of them,” says Regalado.

He started playing the drums professionally at 14 with his father’s orchestra. “I was already playing with my dad’s orchestra. I learned a lot about music. Discipline, attitude, dynamics, reading, everything that’s related to playing music,” says Regalado.

“The recordings started at Villar Records. I was able to record more or less 100 albums with Relly Coloma alone. Roughly 74 albums for the Mabuhay Singers and artists like Jun Polistico, Imelda Papin, the original Minstrels and much more,” adds Regalado.

At age 15, Regalado became drummer for Pilita Corrales’ weekly “An Evening With Pilita” show as with recording musical scores for films, commercials, and jingles. He also handled the drum chores for Nora Aunor’s “Superstar” TV series. Session work poured even more for Regalado with his client list including Rico Puno, Hajji Alejandro, Basil Valdez, Rey Valera, and Nonoy Zuniga, to name a few.

Regalado’s skill on the drums earned him accolades here and abroad. David Pomeranz, The Lettermen, Matt Monroe, Spiral Staircase, Stephen Bishop, and John Ford Coley are among some of the many international musical icons whom Regalado lent his musical expertise with.

“I consider all of what I accomplished challenges. What keeps me going in the music business is the passion of making music. I mean, I play drums for music not for myself,” says Regalado on overcoming obstacles.

Today, he is busy as ever.

“I’ll be with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra on September 1 for their 20th Grand Anniversary together with Lani Misalucha at the Cultural Center of the Philippines,” he shares.

Currently, Regalado is the brand ambassador for Premier drums, Zildjian cymbals and drumsticks, and Shure microphones.

Two of his kids followed in his footsteps: Niño, who plays with Neocolours and Junjun, who plays drums with Bamboo.

He advises aspiring drummers to play different types of music.

“Be versatile, learn how to read and always play for the music and make other musicians feel good especially if there are singers involved. For sure they will love playing music with you on the drums.”

