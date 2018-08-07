Lyceum eyes win No. 7

By Kristel Satumbaga

Lyceum is out to preserve its unblemished record today as it goes for a seventh straight win against College of St. Benilde in the NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

Though coming off an impressive 91-77 win over the University of Perpetual Help Altas last Friday, the Pirates expect a strong challenge from the Blazers in their 2 p.m. confrontation.

Lyceum coach Topex Robinson has high regards for his stalwarts and he hopes that they remain consistent and committed to the goal they set before the start of the tournament.

“The challenge of going up against these strong opponents is always there,” said Robinson.

The talismanic CJ Perez will be a marked man after producing 26 points and 10 rebounds the last time.

Help are likely to come from spitfire Jaycee Marcelino and burly 6-foot-6 center Mike Nzeusseu.

St. Benilde, however, is unfazed of Lyceum’s record, vowing to go all-out to get back on the winning track after absorbing a tough 64-60 loss to Letran last week that dropped the Blazers to a 2-3 mark.

CSB coach TY Tang needs to draw the best from Yankie Haruna and Clement Leutcheu to have a better chance of winning.

Meanwhile, Letran collides with Arellano at 4 p.m. in its bid to tighten its hold of the third spot, while Mapua (2-3) and San Sebastian tackle at 12 noon.

The Knights currently tote a 3-1 card behind defending champion San Beda (4-1) while the Chiefs at in the middle standings with the Altas with identical 2-2 marks.

