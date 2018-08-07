NBA: LeBron to produce ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ documentary

By Rafael Bandayrel

Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James has signed on as the executive producer for a new three-part Showtime documentary series titled ‘Shut Up and Dribble’.

Showtime sent a press release to CNN describing the upcoming show:

“The series will examine the changing role of athletes in today’s cultural and political environment. The series is set to premiere in October on Showtime.”

“If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins.

“LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective, and he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docu-series that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title.”

The docu-series’ title was a reference to the comments made by Fox News host Laura Ingraham directed at James after he called out United States President Donald Trump.

