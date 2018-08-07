New challenge

1 SHARES Share Tweet

GMA senior TV reporter Emil Sumangil is now anchor of GMA News TV’s daily afternoon newscast “Quick Response Team (QRT).”

With 17 years of broadcast industry experience, Sumangil is one of GMA News’ most senior reporters, a veteran of the police beat covering exclusive after exclusive of the biggest headlines of the day. From the perennial problem of congestion and drugs in our penal facilities, to countless anti-crime operations, to the recent sieges of Zamboanga and Marawi, Sumangil has been at the forefront many times – giving viewers an up close look by immersing in the conflict and plight of the personalities and regular people he covers.

As “QRT’s” new anchor, Sumangil will bring the same grit and depth to the program.

“We hope to give our viewers more quality stories produced through the efforts of the people in front and behind the camera,” he says.

Sumangil has received various recognitions for his work. He won as Best Field Reporter at the 2018 U.P. Gandingan Awards. In 2014, he was awarded as Outstanding TV News Reporter by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and was also one of the recipients of the Gawad Justice Felix Angelo Award by the Philippine College of Criminology Alumni Association, Inc.

Catch Emil Sumangil on “QRT” weekdays, 5:15 p.m., on GMA News TV.

Related

comments