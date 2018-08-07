UFC: GSP wants winner of McGregor vs. Khabib

By Rafael Bandayrel

Mixed martial arts icon Georges St. Pierre is open to fight again in the Octagon but only against marquee names Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The thing that excites me is what can improve my legacy,” St-Pierre told Submission Radio. “I would be interested in [facing winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor] That’s a win-win situation, it’s a legacy upgrade, and it’s good money.”

St. Pierre, however, does not think the UFC will allow him near the lightweight title anytime soon.

“It would be a big fight. However, I fought at 170, I relinquished the title. I fought at 185, I relinquished the title. I don’t think the UFC would let me fight for the title at 155,” said St. Pierre.

GSP made his UFC comeback – for the first time in four years – last November when he defeated Michael Bisping via third-round submission to capture the middleweight title at UFC 217.

In order to fight McGregor or Nurmagomedov, however, St. Pierre would have to trim a massive amount of weight.

“I’m older. 155 — Khabib, I’ve met him, he’s actually bigger than me when he’s [in] off-season. He’s a big guy,” the 37-year-old said.

“In terms of size, he walks around 195. Right now, I’m less than 185. I’m 183. I’ve always been like that, my natural weight.

“155, I think I could make it. I’ve never tried it, I’m not a fan of a big weight cut, but are they going to let me do that? I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see.”

According to the ex-two-division champ, the UFC last offered him a match against Nate Diaz for September, which he refused because of timing, and that it would do nothing to add to his legacy.

As for the timetable of a potential return, St. Pierre said he is willing to fight at the end of the year. Asked whether he would want to be part of the November event at Madison Square Garden, he said:

“November, yeah. There’s also Toronto in December.”

