UP targets UAAP semis

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rey c. Lachica

Emboldened by close to two weeks of training in Belgrade, Serbia, University of the Philippines head coach Bo Perasol is targeting a semis stint in the coming UAAP season.

Though they never had a chance to play friendly against a local team, Perasol believes his boys now have what it takes to challenge traditional powers like La Salle, Far Eastern University and reigning titlist Ateneo.

“I’m very satisfied with our training for the last two weeks. I’m hoping that we could carry on with the gain that we achieved here,” said Perasol in a text message.

The Maroons are scheduled to arrive yesterday.

In the absence of real competitions, Perasol and his coaching staff have focused on the players’ individual skills plus strength and conditioning.

Having seen – and perhaps felt – the sacrifices his players have done – Perasol is now convinced they have a good chance of reaching the Final Four this time.

“After more than 20 years, reaching the semis is our target,” said Perasol.

It’s now up to Paul Desiderio, Javi Gomez De Liano, Jun Manzo and rookie transferee Bright Akhuetie to nurture that hope.

Desiderio owned some of the jaw-dropping highlights last season, but if he really wants to help the State University end its years of futility, he has to embrace his role to the fullest.

He has to play with lots of passion and fire so that others will also be inspired to give their all no matter hall tall the odds are.

Maturity is also vital to their campaign, and that’s one aspect the coaching staff is trying to work on.

“We are trying to build a strong character for the team because our success hinges on how my players respond to our teachings,” added Perasol, who is very grateful to the help of former Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, , J.J. Atencio, 3M, Robinson’s Supermarket,Handyman and Mighty Sports through Caesar Wongchuking.

“Without their support we can’s train here,” said Perasol.

Training in one of Europe’s top basketball nations was UP’s answer to its rivals’ own massive prep.

Ateneo’s Jones Cup stint was close to brilliant as it stunned several fancied teams, including the host Taiwan, to finish a surprisingly fourth.

Not to be outdone, La Salle went to South Korea where the Archers got a rare opportunity of meeting one of Asia’s greats in Shin Dong Pa.

The prolific Korean sniper could be a huge source of inspiration for the Archers who are aching to get back at their arch rivals – the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The foreign stints of Ateneo, La Salle and UP mean only one thing – UAAP is on course for another great season.

Related

comments