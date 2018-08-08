Barbarians promoting rugby in PH

The New Zealand Mangatainoka Barbarians rugby team treated Filipino rugby fans with an exhibition match at the International School Manila as part of their promotion of the sport.

Backstopped by a former All Black, several Māori All Blacks and club rugby players, the Barbarians will go around the country to share their passion to the sport.

And to the delight of the crowd, they performed the ancient Māori war dance called “haka”.

The Mangatainoka Barbarians visit to the Philippines helps reinforce New Zealand’s support for the growth of the sport in the country.

Alongside the exhibition match, New Zealand Ambassador David Strachan passed over a cheque for P800,000 to the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU).

It was in support of the PRFU project “Rugby for All”, which aims to offer equal opportunities to youths and increase participation in sport.

The grant will help provide rugby training, clinics and festivals in Negros Occidental. This will be implemented in 60 schools and provide equal opportunity for boys and girls to participate in organised sport.

The Mangatainoka Barbarians will be hosting various clinics for the public, children, local club teams and opportunities to meet the players and participate in event around the Philippines.

The team will head to Clark, Pampanga on 8 August for a Rugby Open Day. From there, they will fly to Puerto Princesa for the third Palawan Rugby Festival.

