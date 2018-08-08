Ex-cop in Duterte ‘narco list’ killed in gunfight with police

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By KATE LOUISE JAVIER

A retired police officer reportedly included in President Duterte’s “narco list” was killed after he allegedly resisted arrest during a sting in Valenzuela City, Monday night.

Senior Supt. David Poklay, city police chief, identified the slain suspect as retired PO2 Exequiel Sanco, 50, of Caloocan City.

He was detailed at Valenzuela City Police Community Precinct 4 before he retired in 2015.

A report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) disclosed that Sanco was listed in the national drug watchlist.

Joint anti-narcotics operatives from PDEA-National Capital Region and Valenzuela City Police Station hatched a buy-bust operation against Sanco on St. Jude Street in Barangay Malinta at around 9:25 p.m.

During the transaction, Sanco reportedly sensed that he was dealing with an undercover agent so he pulled out a gun, prompting the undercover agent to shoot him.

Sanco succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in the body before reaching the Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital.

Recovered from Sanco was a 9mm pistol with ammunition, 22 sachets of suspected shabu and the buy-bust money worth R500.

Sanco’s death happened a day after another retired police officer, who was also included in President Duterte’s drug watchlist, was ambushed near a church in Malate, Manila.

Retired Supt. Roberto Palisoc was onboard a pedicab when motorcycle-riding assailants shot him to death.

Related

comments