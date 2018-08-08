High-value targets fall in drug war

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has accounted more than 90 percent of what it described as high value targets in the campaign against illegal drugs in the country.

PNP Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the gains can be attributed to the intensified campaign since the drug war was launched in July 1, 2016 – the day of assumption of the top post of the land of President Rodrigo Duterte who vowed to eradicate illegal drugs in the country.

Of the 9,866 high value targets originally listed, he said only 918 of them remain unaccounted as of the second quarter of this year.

“These gains are in line with the national government’s effort to give a safe, secure and comfortable life for every Filipino,” said Albayalde.

He said that half of the 9,866 high value targets have already surrendered since July 2016 while some were either arrested or killed in various police operations.

The latest to be arrested, according to him, was a Sangguniang Kabataan councilor who was collared in Pasay City drug bust and yielded some R1.8 million worth of shabu.

“Relentless police anti-drug operations accounted for 2,795 High Value Targets arrested and are now facing the chilling effect of criminal prosecution and certainty of punishment,” said Albayalde.

“However, the ends of justice may not be served on 258 of our targets who died in police operations even before they can be arrested,” he added. (Aaron Recuenco)

