NCAA: Stags whip Cardinals

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Tomorrow

(Perpetual gym, Las Piñas City)

2 p.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (Jrs)

4 p.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (Srs)

San Sebastian came through with a huge third quarter show anchored on Alvin Capobres as the Stags blasted the Mapua University Cardinals, 94-70, yesterday in NCAA men’s basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Stags shattered a 43-all count as the 6-foot-1 Capobres touched off a telling 11-0 run to take a 54-43 cushion midway in the third en route to their third win in seven games.

Capobres was almost unstoppable in that period as he scattered 13 of his career-high 21 points. He had also three boards and four assists in his best game so far.

Coach Egay Macaraya was thrilled to see his players dish out their finest form so far.

“Those last two losses hurt. I’m just glad that my players showed their character in this game, especially the rookies. It’s a good sign,” said Macaraya.

Allyn Bulanadi also shone for the Stags with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Alex Desoyo added a career-high 12 markers. JM Calma flirted with a double-double of 11 points and nine boards to help hand Mapua its second straight defeat.

In, the loss was Mapua’s fourth against two wins.

Cedric Pelayo and Laurenz Victoria came through with flashes of brilliance early but faded in the end. The two finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively,

The Cardinals fought gallantly despite their seeming lack of tested players until Capobres found his shooting touch.

In juniors match, La Salle Greenhills cemented its hold of the top spot with an 80-71 triumph over Lyceum even as Mapua routed San Sebastian, 85-77.

RC Calimag dropped 25 points while Inand Formillos grabbed 14 boards as the Junior Blazers hiked to 5-1. Lyceum fell to 2-5.

