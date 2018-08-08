PNP grateful for P25-M medical subsidy

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday thanked President Duterte for allocating P25 million to subsidize the medical and hospitalization expenses of all policemen.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, speaking at the 117th Police Service Anniversary held at Camp Crame in Quezon City, said it will “go a long way in helping ease the financial burden on the shoulders of our police personnel who are hospitalized.”

The fund will also be used for the improvement of the facilities of the PNP General Hospital in Camp Crame.

Duterte and Albayalde awarded outstanding cops and police units during the event.

Senior Supt. Leony Roy Ga from the Police Regional Office 10 led the individual awardees as he received the Medalya ng Kasanayan and achievement award for being the best senior police commissioned officer for administration.

Senior Supt. Marlon Tayaba from the Police Regional Office 6 received the Medalya ng Kasanayan and achievement award for being the best senior police commissioned officer for operations.

The Calabarzon Police Regional Office or PRO-4A was cited as the best police regional office while the Davao City police was named the best city police office.

