Unforgiven, unforgotten

By NEIL RAMOS

Actor-TV host Vhong Navarro revealed he hasn’t quite moved on from the mauling incident he got himself involved in some four years ago.

Only recently, the accused in the harrowing episode, including Cedric Lee and Deniece Cornejo, among others, were found guilty of grave coercion.

Taguig City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 74 Judge Bernard Pineda Bernal sentenced them to a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years and six months in prison.

Asked how he felt upon learning of the decision, Navarro said, “Siyempre masaya, kasi parang kahit paano nakahinga ka.”

“Kumbaga, thankful ako na kahit paano nakita ng judge kung ano talaga ang sinasabi ko noon pa man, na hindi ako nagsinungaling, na nagsabi ako ng totoo.”

That said, Navarro is not close to forgetting what transpired that night in Cornejo’s condominium unit in Taguig where he was rendered black and blue by several men.

He said, “Bumabalik e, kapag napag-uusapan…”

“Kaya nga hangga’t maaari, ‘yung mga bagay na ‘yan ayoko nang pag-usapan, kasi nga bumabalik sa ala-ala ko uli, e. Sumasariwa sa akin ang mga pangyayari.”

Navarro divulged he was traumatized by the whole ordeal to the point he had to go through therapy.

“Yung nasa ospital ako, ‘yun ang ginawa ko. ‘Tsaka nung lumabas ako, meron pa rin akong ginawang sessions.”

With the rape cases Cornejo filed against him having been junked several times, and with the rest of her group now seemingly facing jail time, is he ready to forgive them?

Navarro said, “Ako naman willing magpatawad kung ‘yung mga tao ay nagsisisi rin sa kanilang ginawa pero hindi e, parang galit pa sila, at hindi pa rin sila humihingi ng tawad.”

“Ibibigay ko (ang kapatawaran) basta tanggapin natin kung ano ang kamalian,” he added.

At the moment, Navarro is promoting “Unli Life,” his latest film.

An entry to the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) 2018, it is about a man who would go to great lengths hoping to change his fate.

If given the chance would he dare go back to that faithful night and try to change it all?

Navarro was silent for a moment before saying, “Siguro ang babalikan ko ang last moments ng tatay ko dito sa mundo.

“Close kami sobra ng tatay ko at kung alam ko lang talaga na sandali na lang siya rito siguro mas nag-spend ako ng panahon kasama siya. ‘Yun siguro ang babalikan ko.”

The PPP runs from Aug. 15-21.

