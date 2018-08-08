Woman on top

By Rica Cruz

Dear Maam Rica,

Sexually active kami ng boyfriend ko. I can say na we do it daily. I like taking control at ako ang umiibabaw sa kanya para makapag orgasm ako. Parang mas mabilis kasi sya pag sya yung nasa ibabaw. Anyway, napansin kong parang hindi na kasing intense ng orgasm ko from previous day. Nasosobrahan na ba ako kaya parang hindi na ganun kasarap yung orgasm ko? Patulong naman sana para mabalik ko yung dating intensity ng pag-come ko. Salamat.

Top of the Line

Hi Top of the Line!

Salamat sa iyong inquiry at congratulations sa iyong daily sexual activities with your boyfriend. Bihira ang nagkakaroon ng time and energy na gawin ito araw-araw. Pero magandang bonding activity yan for the both of you! Walang research na sumosuporta sa ideya na kapag mas madalas kang nakikipagsex ay nababawasan ang intensity ng iyong orgasms. Maaaring may ibang mga factors na nakakaapekto sa perception mong ito.

Ang clitoris ng babae ay internal. Ito ay nasistimulate ng penis kapag ipinapasok sa vagina. Ito ang nakakapagpa-arouse at orgasm sa isang babae. Kapag mas masikip ang space between the clitoris and the vaginal wall, mas mataas ang sensitivity kapag pinepenetrate ito ng penis. Kaya naman mayroong iba na nagrereach ng orgasm kahit clitoral stimulation lang or vaginal stimulation. Sa mga menopausal women, ang clitoris ay less sensitive due to dryness and lowered estrogen levels.

Frequency and quality of orgasms are usually associated sa mental at emotional factors more than just physical. Kunyari, for couples that prioritize orgasms, or yung mga may intense na sexual desire and high sexual self-esteem at may open communication are more likely to orgasm more frequently. Nakakaapekto din na minsan ang isa sa magpartner ay nagiging worried about their orgasm or ang orgasm ng kanilang partner, maaari itong maglead sa less relaxation at mas mababang quality ng mga orgasms. Maaari mong icheck kung baka masyado mong iniisip ang iyong orgasm.

If you feel like you are too concerned about your orgasm, I suggest na pag-usapan nyo ito ng iyong partner. Nakakatulong ang open communication para maging mas relaxed and mas smooth ang inyong samahan and sexual relationship. Hindi nakakabawas ng satisfaction yung frequency. But with that frequency, I advise you to just enjoy and be safe, in more ways than one! #takeitfromthesexymind

With Love and Lust,

Rica

* * *

(Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys' Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.)

