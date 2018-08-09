3 injured in chopper accident during PNP service anniversary

By Aaron Recuenco

It was supposed to be a flyby aimed at impressing President Duterte on how far the Philippine National Police (PNP) has gone in terms of modernization.

But everything fouled up, as the sudden gust of strong winds caused by the flyby had toppled the multi-million peso worth of LED (Light-Emitting Diode) monitor situated in front of the grandstand during the 117th Police Service Anniversary of the PNP at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, a policeman and two other civilian employees of the PNP were injured after they were hit by the steel posts of the toppled monitor.

Senior Supt. Benigno Durana, Jr., PNP spokesman, said they are now conducting investigation to determine what went wrong on what is supposed to be a smooth Police Service Anniversary celebration.

“That was a very successful except there was a bit of a snafu. There were some minor injuries but nothing serious. The Directorate for Logistics is now investigating what happened,” said Durana.

The big LED monitor was rented by the PNP for the celebration.

It was recalled that the Bell 429 helicopter was the last to be displayed during the pass-in review during the conclusion of the program.

But as the pilot tried to go as near the President and PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde who were both acknowledging the parading troops and police equipment, it toppled the LED monitor and eventually hit at least three persons watching the program under it.

Paramedics immediately rushed to the area for first aid but there were no serious injuries seen. Instead, the three injured PNP personnel were taken to the police hospital inside Camp Crame.

The PNP General Hospital was visited by President Duterte after the program as part of the program especially that he pledged to give P25 million monthly medical subsidy for the hospital.

