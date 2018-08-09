Asians observe Ghost Festival starting Aug. 11

By ROBERT REQUINTINA

Asians observe the Hungry Ghost Festival starting Aug. 11 until Sept. 9 as a popular feng shui master warned about the possible occurrence of a strong earthquake within the annual festival based on Chinese astrology.

“This 2018, the Ghost Month is intense because it’s the year of the Young Earth Dog. It’s a double young Earth which signifies a possible strong earthquake,” said feng shui Master Hanz Cua during an exclusive interview in Mandaluyong City.

Cua forecasts that the strong earthquake might strike in the northern part of the Earth or northern part of the Philippines.

“Why north? This year, the Three Killings and the Five Yellow affliction are located in the north. These two worst stars could be found in the north this year,” added Cua, who regularly appears on the ABS-CBN morning show “Umagang Kay Ganda.”

The Double Earth, he says, signifies stagnation during the Ghost Month. “So it’s possible that more projects will be delayed.”

“Young Earth is also slow moving. So the transactions are slow moving. Strong rains and floods are also possible during the Ghost Month. The Young Earth will have a double effect,” Cua explained. “The negative energy is so strong because of the hungry ghosts.”

Cua said that the annual ancient practice is observed on the 15th day of the seventh lunar calendar.

This year, the peak of the annual festival will be on Aug. 25. It is believed that on this day, the hell’s officer has allowed all the hungry ghosts to roam the Earth and seek entertainment.

Some of the unforgettable events in history that happened during Ghost Month are the 9/11 Twin Towers attack in the United States (Sept. 11, 2001), the death of Lady Diana of Wales (Aug. 31, 1997), death of King of Rock ‘N Roll Elvis Presley (Aug. 16, 1977), tragedies in Payatas, Quezon City (July 10, 2000), and Cherry Hills Subdivision in Antipolo City (Aug. 3, 1999), hostage crisis in Luneta (Aug. 23, 2010), 7.7 earthquake in the Philippines (July 16, 1990), floating Pagoda tragedy in Bocaue, Bulacan (July 2, 1993), and typhoon “Ondoy” (Sept. 23, 2009).

During Ghost Month, avoid wearing Yin colors such as those with dark shades and white. Instead, wear Yang colors or with bright shades.

Avoid major constructions, said Cua. “If you have started construction activities before Aug. 11, then you may continue throughout the Ghost Month. It is not allowed to start such activities during the Hungry Ghost Festival. The hungry ghosts hate noises.”

