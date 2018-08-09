Drug suspect killed, 2 cops wounded in Pasay shootout

By Jean Fernando

A drug suspect was killed after he shot and wounded two cops who accosted him and his cohorts in Pasay City, Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect identified as Edgardo Samson, 50, of Barangay 164, Zone 18, Malibay, Pasay City, died on the spot from gunshot wounds in the body.

The wounded cops – P03 Christina Villanueva and PO1 Arman Cenezares, both assigned to Malibay Police Community Precinct (PCP) — were rushed to Adventist Hospital for treatment. Villanueva sustained gunshot wounds in the shoulder and legs while Canezares suffered a bullet wound in the right buttocks.

Samson’s son, Mark Vincent, 35, was arrested by the police while his unidentified cohort managed to flee.

Police said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. on E. Cornejo Street, Malibay.

Investigation showed that the two cops were conducting a follow-up operation against a sidecar boy when they chanced upon the three suspects transacting for illegal drugs.

Villanueva and Cenezares approached the three men introducing themselves as policemen.

However, the elder Samson pulled out a handgun and shot the cops.

Members of the Malibay Police Community Precinct who were just around the area responded and shot Samson, killing him.

According to Southern Police District director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, Samson was previously detained in Pasay City jail for drug charges. He was released from detention two years ago.

