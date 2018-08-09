PIA chief asks Mocha to apologize

By ARGYLL B. GEDUCOS

The chief of the Philippine Information Agency on Tuesday said that Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson’s should apologize over her controversial federalism video.

PIA Director General Harold Clavite, in a Facebook post, said Uson should also take a leave of absence to reflect on her insulting actions.

“On the heels of PCOO Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson’s latest blunder on the administration’s campaign to push for federalism, a public apology from the PCOO official is paramount. Along this line is a call for her to take a leave of absence to reflect on these matters,” Clavite said.

“This is not only a seeming insult to our profession in communication and public information but also degrading to the women and mothers in our communities,” he added.

“I respectfully urge Ms. Mocha Uson to take a leave of absence to think and reconfigure all her strategies putting into consideration the code of conduct and ethical standards that all public officials should adhere to,” Clavite said.

Clavite said he had to speak out on the issue to give value to the massive activities being provided by the PIA, which include capability and capacity building trainings, seminars, and workshops.

“Ms. Uson’s actions since her appointment have time and again proven to be in poor taste – a display of an utter lack of judgment and have maligned our profession as government communicators,” Clavite said.

