Student wins over P1-M cash, scholarship in new pageant

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

ANGELES, Pampanga – A 19-year-old student was crowned Miss Midori Clark 2018 during the inaugural coronation of the beauty contest perceived by many people as the biggest in terms of prize package.

Jasmine Omay, a freshman in Tarlac City taking up business administration, won P300,000 cash and P790,000 worth of private pilot license course at the Omni Airline Training Academy.

“I would like to focus on my reign now because it is very overwhelming. It is not a joke. You really have to work hard for it,” says Omay during an interview after she was crowed at pageant held at the Midori Clark Hotel and Casino last Sunday.

Omay, who stands 5’8, enjoys watching documentaries, plays the violin and guitar, and is into sports such as volleyball, badminton, chess and swimming.

The freelance model bested 21 other candidates for the national title.

During the final question and answer portion, she was asked: “Give your best definition of the phrase the beauty of the new generation.”

Omay says: “We are living in a fast-paced world where we encounter issues and problems. And at this moment, what the generation need is an inspiration to lead and to inspire other people. And I believe that Miss Midori is not only limited with beauty and brains but also with confidence and also a sense of responsibility. She gives an equal improvement of her responsibilities and she can empower beauty through her advocacy. And let me say this: let us all be Midori-fied and be satisfied.”

First runner-up honors went to Emma Tiglao, also winner of People’s Choice award; Elaiza Dee Elaiza Alzona, 2nd runner-up; Christine Julian, 3rd runner-up; and Anie Uson, 4th runner-up, who won major special awards Miss Photogenic, Best In Swimsuit; and Best In Evening Gown.

Other winners of special awards were: Airish Joy Rivera, Miss Congeniality; Joy Opiaza, Miss Talent; and Mariah Nilo, Aqua Planet’s Choice.

Timmy Diwa, marketing and public relations head of Midori Clark Casino, says the grand winners and qualified candidates of the Miss Midori Clark 2018 contest will be offered employment opportunities by Midori and BBI after the pageant.

