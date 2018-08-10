Dream fulfilled

2 SHARES Share Tweet

It seems that Kris Aquino has ticked another must-do in her bucket list.

The actress was recently in L.A. to walk the red carpet at the world premiere of the film “Crazy Rich Asians” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

She updated fans of the proud moment via social media, posting many pictures of her wearing a yellow modern Filipiniana by Michael Leyva.

She posted on Instagram, “This was the reason we made the effort to be here…it is my honor to proudly represent the Philippines.”

In her interview with TV5, Kris revealed why she picked Michael Leyva’s Maria Clara-inspired design.

“The reason why I chose this is because of the yellow ribbon. I just felt that this would be so symbolic for me to be able to honor my parents.”

Related

comments