Filipinos see no need to move NAIA

By ELLALYN V. RUIZ

Six out of 10 Filipinos see no need to relocate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, while only two in 10 recommend the transfer of the main airport to Clark, Pampanga.

In a Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., 1,200 respondents were asked about their opinion on the proposed transfer of the country’s main airport to a different place.

The survey was fielded last March 25 to 28.

The respondents were particularly asked, “Currently, there are too many planes landing in our main airport, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which is why many planes cannot take off or land on time. Because of this, there is a proposal to transfer our main airport, NAIA, to a different place. In your opinion, to which of the following places should our main airport be transferred? You may choose only one place.”

A show card where the respondents can choose one answer was shown – Bulacan, Cavite, Clark, Pampanga; or no need to transfer to a different location.

Sixty-two percent of Filipinos said there is no need to relocate the main airport, while 22 percent recommended its transfer to Clark.

Meanwhile, nine percent of Filipinos recommended the transfer of NAIA to Cavite and six percent in Bulacan.

One respondent or 0.1 percent volunteered the answer Baguio.

