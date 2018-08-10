‘Karding,’ LPA in WPS to enhance monsoon

Expect scattered to widespread rains beginning today as tropical storm “Karding” (international name “Yagi”) and a low-pressure area off the West Philippine Sea will further enhance the effects of southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Karding as of noon yesterday at 1,200 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph and moving northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Karding is not expected to make landfall in any part of the country but will induce moderate to heavy monsoon rains this weekend.

Should it maintain its track, Karding will be outside the country’s area of responsibility today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the LPA 950 kms west of Northern Luzon or outside the country’s area of responsibility will also enhance the effects of the habagat.

Mendoza said Karding and the LPA will bring scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains over Northern and Central Luzon, especially over the western section, beginning today. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

