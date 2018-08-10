PH 5 lands in ‘Group of Death’ in prelims

Not to put more pressure on coach Yeng Guiao, Rain or Shine co-team owner Raymond Yu believes the hastily-formed Philippine basketball team has what it takes to make surprises despite landing in the so-called Group of Death in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games which starts next week.

The PH team is now bracketed with powerhouse China and dangerous Kazakhstan in Group D following its late re-entry in the continental sports extravaganza. The fourth team – Palestine – withdrew its participation.

“Let’s admit it’s really a tough group but we should not be cowed,” said Yu who watched the team’s practice Wednesday along with co-team owner Terry Que and Asian Coatings Philippines chairman Yu An Kun. “We also have good materials like them and we have an excellent motivational coach in Yeng Guiao.”

Que readily agreed, saying: “Knowing these players, they will do everything for the country. Great odds can bring the best out of these players.”

The Nationals, six of them from ROS, meet the Kazakhs on Aug. 16 and the Chinese on Aug. 21.

The ROS-led PH team needs to win one of two matches in the prelims to advance to the quarterfinal stage which is a knockout affair.

When asked why ROS continued to support the country’s participation in the quadrennial sports spectacle despite the earlier withdrawal, Yu had a simple answer.

“For flag and country, we are willing to sacrifice our team and support the PH team,” said Yu, whose father Yu An Kun was a former member of the PH football training team. “Our company is mightily proud to be of help to the national cause.”

Small wonder, Yu’s belief that there will still be a PH team in the Asian Games remained strong despite the earlier withdrawal.

“Deep in my heart, I know we will take part in the event because basketball has a calming effect to all Filipinos. It is very close to our hearts,” said Yu.

