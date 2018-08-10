PH chesser’s 5-game win streak halted

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

International Master John Marvin Miciano lost to Grandmaster Sandro Mareco of Argentina and dropped into a share of 3rd to 12th places after the 6th round of the 22nd Hogeschool Zeeland chess tournament in Vlissingen, Netherlands on Wednesday.

The loss snapped Miciano’s five-game winning streak, putting him in the company of GM Jayson Gonzales with five points.

Gonzales drew his second straight game, this time against Woman FIDE Master Sonja Maria Bluhm of Germany.

He won his first fourth matches.

Mareco’s triumph over Miciano propelled him to 5.5 points and gained him the share of the leaderboard with GM Wang Yunguo of China, who prevailed over Indian IM Viani Antonio Dcunha.

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Frayna, meanwhile, followed up her fifth-round win with a victory over Dutch Robert Oosting for 4.5 points for 13th to 32nd places.

Related

comments