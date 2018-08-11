2 motorbike thieves die in clash with cops

Two alleged motorcycle thieves were killed in an encounter with police officers who spotted them dismantling an alleged stolen tricycle on a street in Quezon City yesterday morning.

Superintendent Joel Villanueva, chief of Quezon City Police District Batasan Police Station (PS-6), said they have yet to establish the identities of the slain suspects described as in their early 30s, both wearing long-sleeved shirts, caps, and face masks.

Report showed that PS-6 operatives were conducting a follow-up operation when they spotted four men dismantling a green tricycle with body number 667 and plate number XL4985 near a gasoline station on Payatas Road near Salcedo Street in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City.

When police were about approach the group, two of them drew their firearms and fired at the operatives, triggering a shootout. The duo died on the spot.

Meanwhile, their two cohorts immediately boarded their getaway motorcycle and fled towards Montalban, Rizal.

Police were able to recover from the crime scene a .38-caliber revolver, a .32-caliber revolver, two sachets of suspected shabu, the alleged stolen green tricycle, and a brown bag.

Bodies of the suspects were brought to the PNO Crime Laboratory while further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the other suspects. (Alexandria San Juan)

