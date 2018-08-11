Aussie, wife in investment scam arrested in Pasay

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

An Australian and his Filipina wife were arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents for their alleged involvement in an investment scam.

NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the arrested couple as Australian Michael Ross Conroy and his wife Teresita Mendoza-Conroy.

The couple was apprehended at La Verti Residences North Tower in Pasay City last Tuesday by operatives of the NBI-International Operations Division (IDD) based on arrest warrants issued against them.

Gierran said the couple is facing estafa charges before regional trial courts (RTCs) in Makati, Marawi and Cabadbaran cities which all issued warrants for their arrest.

Despite the charges against them, the couple continued with their illegal activities by inviting people to invest and become part owners of their company in exchange for hefty returns.

The couple was arrested after complainants Dominico Lancian Jr. and Jakerson Gargallo sought NBI assistance for their capture.

The complainants recounted they were being convinced by the suspects to invest P300,000 each with a promised return of P42 million for every investment.

The couple, who claimed owning a software company, told the complainants that they can earn big due to the upcoming 2019 elections since their program can be sold to help in political campaigns.

However, the complainants learned that the suspects are currently facing charges in various RTCs, prompting them to seek their arrest

