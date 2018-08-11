Marshalls nail big win

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa Marshalls, behind Buboy Barnedo’s heroics, stunned the De La Salle University Green Archers, 85-83, in the 16th Fr. Martin Cup Division 2 basketball tournament held recently at the San Beda-Manila campus in Men­diola.



The 5-foot-7 Barnedo scored the winning basket in the last 4.6 seconds, sending the Marshalls to their third straight victory.

Christian Alijecera scored 23 points for the Marshalls, who moved into solo lead in Group A of the senior division.

Cebuano recruit Christian Manaytay fired a game-high 20 points for the Green Archers, who absorbed their first loss in two games.

In other senior games, Marc Diputado unloaded 18 points as National University-A de­molished St. Joseph College- Bulacan, 99-77, La Consolacion College-Manila won over Mapua , 68-63.

In junior division, JC Luciano scattered 15 inChiang Kai Shek College 100-61 swamping of San Beda-Mendiola A.

