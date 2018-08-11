P12.6-M shabu seized from 6 pushers

Police seized some P12.6 million worth of suspected shabu from six drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations in Tondo, Manila, and Caloocan City early yesterday morning.

First to be arrested by operatives of the Northern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit (NPD-DDEU) were Girlie Lopez, 38, and Leah Carpio, 34, both jobless and residents of Tondo, Manila.

The team led by Senior Inspector Cecilio Tomas hatched a buy-bust operation against the two women inside Lopez’s house on Antipolo Street around 2 a.m.

The operation was launched after an informant reported about the suspects’ involvement in the illegal drug trade, according to NPD district director Chief Supt. Gregorio Lim.

The two women were notorious drug pushers supplying illegal drugs in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela, Lim said.

During the transaction, an undercover cop reportedly bought 50 grams of shabu worth P5,000 from the suspects.

Police said they also recovered 19 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 950 grams an estimated value of P6,500,000 from the suspects.

An hour after, the same team also conducted a buy-bust operation against four others who were alleged cohorts of Lopez and Garcia.

They were identified as Lowie Lopez, 37; Reynaldo Lusterio, 30; and brothers Peter Mamangon, 31; and Philip Mamangon, 34.

The four men were nabbed in Barangay 160, Libis Baesa, Caloocanfor allegedly conspiring to sell a sachet of shabu worth P5,000 to a police poseur-buyer.

Also recovered from the scene were six packs of suspected shabu weighing 850 grams with an estimated value of P6,150,000.

Lim said the six suspects were not included in the drug watchlist and have no criminal records.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects. (Kate Javier)

