Afraid of dying?

Fr. Bel R. San Luis, SVD

A true story is told about an American lady named Brigitte Guerney. In 1985 while walking in a street of New York City, a construction crane fell down pinning her underneath. For six agonizing hours, paramedics frantically struggled to keep her alive until she could be removed from the heavy crane.

* * *

During the ordeal Brigitte was given blood transfusions, fluids and painkillers. But she asked for one specific thing and that was to receive Holy Communion. She was then taken to a hospital where doctors operated on her for another five hours and eventually survived.

* * *

The crane accident was only one of the most recent of a series of mishaps Brigitte had experienced. Her son, who was barely 2 years old, drowned accidentally. Her husband died of cancer. Her father was killed in an automobile accident.

* * *

Brigitte had an operation to remove a cancer and she had suffered multiple injuries in a cable car crash in Switzerland in 1982.

One would say this woman was born “malas” (unlucky). But we can rightly call her also “bionic.” Because of her invincible faith in the Eucharist, she survived all those ordeals.

* * *

In this 19th Sunday gospel, Jesus claims that He Himself is the bread of life come down from heaven. “If anyone eats this bread, he will live forever. The bread that I will give him is my flesh, which I give so that the world may live.”

Jesus came to reveal to us that life doesn’t end in death. There’s another life hereafter that will never end.

* * *

Today, the bread our Lord is talking about is His Body and Blood to nourish and strengthen us in our journey through life. Like Brigitte in the above story, we sometimes encounter trials, endure disappointments or suffer tragedies. By ourselves, we could never survive. We need a higher power and spiritual energy.

* * *

There are people who are afraid of dying. That should never happen if we would only remember the Lord’s words, “He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood has everlasting life and I will raise him up on the last day” (Jn 6,55).

* * *

ACTION: Let’s appreciate the value of this gift of God to us. We can do this by receiving His Body and Blood in Holy Communion. The Giver is the Gift. What more can we ask for.

* * *

LAFF ONE ANOTHER. A group of friends wanted to know if there was basketball in heaven. They agreed that whoever died first should come back to inform them.

Ben died first. One night, Rodel heard something like the voice of Dado. Rodel blurted out: Are you the one, Ben?

Ben: Yes. Rodel: Okay, tell me: Is there basketball in heaven?

Ben: Yes, but I have good and bad news for you. The good news is there is basketball in heaven. The bad news: you will join us in the game tomorrow!

* * *

“Your MOTHER-IN-LAW died. Do you want her to be embalmed, buried, or cremated?”

Son-in-law: Take no chances. Do all three.

* * *

APPEAL. Please help the poor seminarians we’re supporting under “Adopt a Seminarian” educational program. Without seminarians, we cannot have priests and bishops.

* * *

You may chip in an amount or sponsor a seminarian’s schooling for a year. For inquiries, e-mail me at belsvd@gmail.com.

