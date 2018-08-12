Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan talk fat shaming

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK (AP) – After the trailer was released for the new Netflix series “Insatiable,” some on social media voiced concern: Was the dark comedy fat sham­ing?



The show, which drops Friday, follows the return to high school of a girl named Patty, who loses a lot of weight after years of bully­ing. Having lost the weight, she’s out for revenge.

Debby Ryan and co-star Alyssa Milano agreed that while the sub­ject matter was difficult, “Insa­tiable” serves a purpose in stirring conversation. Twitter’s response is evidence of that.

“It was hurtful that people thought that we were doing it just as a joke,” Ryan, 24, told The As­sociated Press in a recent interview. “And confirmed how important it was for us to …”

“Do it,” Milano said, finishing the thought.

Ultimately, Milano said, the series is a classic tale of growing up.

“I think it is a coming-of-age story not only for Debby’s character Patty, but all of the characters in the show,” said Milano, who plays a driven, conniving housewife with a heart. “And I think it is a satirical look at what happens at the point in life when you have accepted your own truth and your truth has em­powered you to then move past it and what you have to do to move past it.”

Related

comments