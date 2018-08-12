Drug suspect gunned down in Laguna

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Police who were out to serve a search warrant gunned down a drug suspect amid a heavy downpour in Calamba City, Laguna Sunday.

The Calamba police station served a search warrant against Enrico Malabanan alias “Rico,” legal age, of Purok 6, Barangay Bucal, Calamba.

The search warrant was issued by Agripino Morga, executive judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 29 to 32 in San Pablo City, for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

SPO2 Arthur Seloterio, case investigator, said police arrived at Malabanan’s house at around 6 a.m. to serve the search warrant but the suspect opened fire.

Seloterio said policemen retaliated, killing the suspect. Malabanan sustained multiple bullet wounds in the head and the body, the case officer added.

The suspect was also tagged in a rape case last June in which in the minor victim was his niece.

Related

comments