Lady PMS exec quits post to study abroad

By GENALYN D. KABILING

Presidential Management Staff Undersecretary for Disaster Resiliency Karen Jimeno has resigned after serving only two months in office to study abroad.

Jimeno, one of the officials who helped draft a proposed law creating a Department of Disaster Resilience, has decided to pursue a master’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I resigned in July & taking a Masters now in UC Berkeley,” Jimeno, a lawyer, tweeted.

Jimeno, appointed to the PMS post last May 15, said she has completed her task of working with other government agencies in drafting the disaster resiliency bill. She admitted though she has not yet received her salary as a PMS official up to now.

She also expressed hope that Congress would support the bill creating a full-time and focused department to deliver enhanced disaster resilience and quick disaster response.

The disaster resilience bill is one of the priority bills endorsed by President Duterte in his State-of-the-Nation Address last month.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to help draft a #Disaster Resilience #Law as Undersecretary for Disaster Resiliency of Presidential Mgt Staff. Now that Admin version of the Bill is endorsed, I pray Congress will pass a law that’s truly responsive to #Philippines disasters,” she said.

