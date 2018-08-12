Palace: Federalism cannot be rushed

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL GEDUCOS

Malacañang prefers having discussions on federalism rather than rushing its implementation and discover problems later on.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after President Duterte’s economic managers openly expressed concerns about Charter change, prompting a member of the Consultative Committee to call for their dismissal.

Roque said that Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III only wants to iron out his issues in the draft federal Charter but is not against the shift to a federal government.

“So hindi naman po tinutuldukan ‘no, sinasabi lang na kinakailangan pag-aralan pa at tingnan iyong aspeto ng financial ramification,” he said. “Si Secretary Dominguez ay isa po iyan talaga na aktibo na nagsulong ng kandidatura at plataporma ni Presidente para sa pederalismo ay nananatili siyang naninindigan para sa pederalismo, kaya lang kinakailangan iyong detalye ay kinakailangan talagang plantsahin,” he added.

Roque said that talks about federalism are important to immediately fix issues instead of worrying about them later on. “Siguro ang pagmamadali po ay huwag naman iyong parang magresulta sa mas malaking danyos,” he said.

“Ito po ay pinag-uusapan at tingin ko po kinakailangan na pagpulungan din po ito ‘no, na iisa po ang posisyon ng lahat ng tao sa ating Gabinete,” Roque added.

Roque assured that Duterte is still committed to implement the draft federal Charter crafted by the ConCom.

He also said that the President does not his mind his economic managers voicing out their concerns about the draft federal Constitution. “Hindi naman po galit. Ang Presidente naman ay naniniwala sa malayang pananalita,” Roque said.

ConCom member Fr. Ranhilio Aquino called on Duterte to fire Dominguez and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia because of their concerns about federalism. Dominguez said the draft Charter was confusing while Pernia said the shift would wreak havoc on the economy.

Related

comments