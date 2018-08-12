Palace: Nobody spared in war vs drugs

By GENALYN D. KABILING

The government will spare no one in the relentless war on illegal drugs, Malacañang said Sunday, after the Department of Justice indicted businessman Peter Lim on charges of alleged conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the charges against Lim “shows government’s seriousness and firm resolve in fighting the illicit drug trade.”

“Big fish or small, our war against drugs spares no one. It is a war that drug smugglers and traffickers are bound to lose,” Roque said.

A prosecution panel from the DoJ recently found probable cause to file criminal charges against Lim for alleged involvement in drug trade conspiracy. The panel, in a resolution, used the Senate testimony of self-confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa identifying Lim as one of his alleged suppliers of illegal drugs.

The DoJ earlier charged Espinosa and other suspects for conspiracy on illegal drug trading.

