Gonzales wins again

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales kept his share for the early lead by downing Dutch Mart Nabuurs in the second round of the Brugse Meesters 2018 in Brugge, Belgium on Sunday.

Gonzales’ win was a follow up to an equally impressive win over Italian Alessandro Altea.

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Frayna, Gonzales’ pupil, bowed to Chinese GM Wan Yunguo after an opening win over Denmarks’ Julio Guillermo Quiñones Maletti to remain at 1 point.

International Master John Marvin Miciano, for his part, recovered from a Round 1 loss to France’s Stephane Faure by settling for a draw with England’s Simon Wilks.

It was the third straight tournament for the three local bets with Gonzales acting as coach of the young Miciano, 17, and Frayna.

Up next for Gonzales in the nine-round tilt is GM Matthew Turner of Scotland, while Frayna and Miciano face England’s Adrian Somerfield and Belgium’s Harald Larsen, respectively.

