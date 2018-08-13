Japanese wins Mayon triathlon

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- Uncategorize
Jumpei Furuya won Mt. Mayon ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup in dominating fashion yesterday in Legazpi City, Albay.
The 27-year-old Japanese completed the solo finish in the men’s elite division with a time of one hour, 49 minutes and 11 seconds.
“It was a very good race, weather was good and I found it a fast course too. The bike posed some challenge though,” said the Japanese No. 1 preparing for the Asian Games in Indonesia.
Hong Kong’s Oscar Coggins finished second in 1:49.54 admitting he could not catch up anymore with Furuya in the final run loop.
The next six places went to Japanese entries, namely: Ren Sato (1:50.23), Shogo Ishitsuka (1:50.38), Ryosuke Maeda (1:51.19), Yuichi Hosoda (1:52.05), Makoto Odakura (1:53.20) and Ryotako Otani (1:55.44).
National champion John Chicano was the best-placed Filipino. Chicano clocked 2:01.00, edging Mark Hosana (2:05.46).
Nikko Huelgas dropped out because of a punctured tire.
In the distaff side, Claire Adorna fended off the last minute challenge of teammate Kim Kilgroe to emerge champion among locals. Adorna negotiated the distance in 2:11.18, just two seconds ahead of Kilgroe.
Yurie Kato, a veteran of the Rio de Janeiro Olympiad, topped the division with a time of 2:05.22, ahead of Long Hoi of Macau (2:06.11). Japanese Nine Kishimoto took third place in 2:06.42.