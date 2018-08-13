Japanese wins Mayon triathlon

Jumpei Furuya won Mt. Mayon ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup in domi­nating fashion yesterday in Legaz­pi City, Albay.



The 27-year-old Japanese com­pleted the solo finish in the men’s elite division with a time of one hour, 49 minutes and 11 seconds.

“It was a very good race, weath­er was good and I found it a fast course too. The bike posed some challenge though,” said the Japa­nese No. 1 preparing for the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Hong Kong’s Oscar Coggins fin­ished second in 1:49.54 admitting he could not catch up anymore with Furuya in the final run loop.

The next six places went to Japanese entries, namely: Ren Sato (1:50.23), Shogo Ishit­suka (1:50.38), Ryosuke Maeda (1:51.19), Yuichi Hosoda (1:52.05), Makoto Odakura (1:53.20) and Ryotako Otani (1:55.44).

National champion John Chi­cano was the best-placed Filipino. Chicano clocked 2:01.00, edging Mark Hosana (2:05.46).

Nikko Huelgas dropped out be­cause of a punctured tire.

In the distaff side, Claire Adorna fended off the last minute chal­lenge of teammate Kim Kilgroe to emerge champion among locals. Adorna negotiated the distance in 2:11.18, just two seconds ahead of Kilgroe.

Yurie Kato, a veteran of the Rio de Janeiro Olympiad, topped the divi­sion with a time of 2:05.22, ahead of Long Hoi of Macau (2:06.11). Japanese Nine Kishimoto took third place in 2:06.42.

