Mikee exhorts Asiad bets

Rep. Mikee Romero, vice chair­man of the House Committee on Sports, yesterday called on all ath­letes going to Indonesia for the 18th Asian Games to create their own mantra and cultivate a winning attitude in their quest for sporting excellence.



“Don’t be discouraged with what’s happening around and stay focused. If you failed the last time, use it as motivation to go deep this time,” said Romero who used to head the cycling and shooting associations. “Make full use of this opportunity to shine and be role models to aspiring PH team members.”

“Winning medals of any color is not the ultimate prize but it is how you carry yourself and the manner you fight,” said Romero, a mem­ber of the national polo team.

Having a mantra, ac­cording to Romero, is essential to one’s suc­cess since it will certain­ly lead them to become “gritty warriors” who know no fear despite facing great odds.

“No matter how tall the odds are, if one has a winning attitude and using perseverance as a mantra, he or she can hurdle all kinds of obstacles,” he added. “There is always a pressure to de­liver a medal for the country but if one knows how to handle and read the situation he or she will suc­ceed.”

The owner of NorthPort (formerly GlobalPort) team in the PBA, Romero is also hoping that other athletes will be accorded with a fair share of attention they all rightfully deserve.

“I’m a little sad that other Asian Games-bound athletes are not getting enough encouragements,” said Romero. “Let’s all rally behind them.”

A staunch ally of former Presi­dent and now Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Romero plans to go to Indonesia and cheer for Filipino athletes all seeking a place in history.

