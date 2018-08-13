Palace: Gov’t anti-drugs drive effective

- Home
Malacañang said that international drug smugglers are feeling the pressure from the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, prompting them to take bold steps in order to get their contrabands into the country.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after it was revealed that R6.8-billion worth of illegal drugs was able to slip past the Bureau of Customs last week. The discovery was made a day after the BoC was able to intercept a R4.3-billion shabu shipment at the Manila International Container Port.
Roque said that President Duterte’s war against drugs is effective due to the low supply of shabu in the country which prompted international drug manufacturers to fill in the supply.
“We view the latest reported foreign drug shipment as a sign that big-timer drug manufacturers and smugglers are becoming bolder with a dwindled local supply as they feel the pressure from the government’s campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.
The Palace official assured that the government is coordinating with its counterparts abroad to get to the bottom of the shipment. “Our authorities are now working with their foreign counterparts to help with the probe,” Roque said. (Argyll B. Geducos)