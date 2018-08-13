Palace: Gov’t anti-drugs drive effective

Malacañang said that international drug smugglers are feeling the pres­sure from the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, prompting them to take bold steps in order to get their con­trabands into the country.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after it was revealed that R6.8-billion worth of illegal drugs was able to slip past the Bureau of Customs last week. The discovery was made a day after the BoC was able to in­tercept a R4.3-billion shabu shipment at the Manila International Container Port.

Roque said that President Duterte’s war against drugs is effective due to the low supply of shabu in the coun­try which prompted international drug manufacturers to fill in the supply.

“We view the latest reported foreign drug shipment as a sign that big-timer drug manufacturers and smugglers are becoming bolder with a dwindled local supply as they feel the pressure from the government’s campaign against il­legal drugs,” he said.

The Palace official assured that the government is coordinating with its counterparts abroad to get to the bot­tom of the shipment. “Our authorities are now working with their foreign counterparts to help with the probe,” Roque said. (Argyll B. Geducos)

