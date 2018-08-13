Rita Daniela

SHOWBIZ denizens are almost always a cautious bunch particularly when discussing personal affairs.



Then again, there are times they are only too willing to open up, answering even the most inane of queries in the name of fun.

And that’s exactly what actress-singer Rita Daniela allowed us recently.

Here’s an excerpt:

You have been single for a long time. Why is it so?

“I guess wala pa akong time para diyan! Ang busy ko masyado. Madaming ganap parang ang hirap naman naisingit ko pa ang pagla-lovelife. Sa ngayon, okay pa naman ako mag-isa.”

Qualities you look for in a potential boyfriend?

“Sa totoo lang, hindi ako high maintenance na tao. Hindi ako mahilig sa mga fancy gifts, hindi ako mahilig kumain sa mamahaling restaurant. Para sa akin, basta loyal, may time, may respeto ang isang lalaki, pasok na sa banga!”

You recently recorded Kyla’s song “Hanggang Ngayon.” Did you personally ask her permission?

“Actually walang chance na magkita kami pero I texted her naman. Minessage ko siya na is it okay ban a i-revive ko nga ‘yung kanta. Tapos sumagot naman agad siya, natuwa ako kasi sobrang humble niya as always. Sabi ko pa nga, ‘Para po sa’yo ‘tong kantang ito.’ Nag-thank you siya for me choosing her song.”

You also write songs. Planning to release an all-original album?

“May tinatapos akong kanta pero hindi ko pa ilabas kasi ‘yun nga, hindi pa tapos. Sa album, pinagu-usapan na rin baka early next year.”

You collaborated with Korean rapper Marucci for the song “Superman.” Can you tell us how it all started?

“Si Alexander (Lee) kasi nu’ng nagbakasyon siya sa Korea after ‘My Korean Jagiya,’ finollow niya ako sa IG (Instagram), so ako naman kinilig ang lola mo, siyempre Alexander yan eh! OPPA! Tapos nu’ng bumalik na siya dito sa Pilipinas, nagka-message-an na labas naman kami minsan so kumain kami sa isang Korean restaurant. Kasama niya sa Marucci, pinakilala niya sa akin. Tapos sabi niya, ‘Why don’t we collaborate?’ Umu-o agad ako no!”

Do you think the collaboration will lead to international exposure?

“Sana! Bongga ‘yun if ever. Pero seriously sana mapansin din ‘yung sa Korea tapos ma-invite ako du’n for events ‘di ba?”

Talking about acting, who is your dream leading man?

“Si Dennis Trillo. Te, parang hindi na kataka-taka kung bakit siya! (laughs) Pero seriously, aside from the fact na he is super gwapo, magaling din siyang actor. So siyempre, pipili ka na rin lang, du’n na sa magaling ‘di ba?

Rita Daniela is part of the musical “Eto na! Musical nAPO,” which features the songs of Apo Hiking Society. Produced by 9Works Theatrical, the show runs until Sept. 1 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater Resorts World Manila.

