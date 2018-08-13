Sorry folks, no Clarkson

NBA denies last-minute appeal to let Cavalier play in the Asian Games

By WAYLON GALVEZ

The National Basketball Asso­ciation (NBA) has turned down the Philippines’ last-minute ap­peal to allow Cleveland guard Jor­dan Clarkson to play in the Asian Games set to start this week in Indonesia.



In a statement issued yesterday, NBA spokesman Tim Frank said the Asian Games is not part of the agreement the league signed with FIBA – the world governing body for basketball.

“The NBA’s agreement with FIBA stipulates that NBA players can participate in the Olympics, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Conti­nental Cup competitions, and as­sociated qualifying tournaments,” said Frank.

“Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate. In accordance with the NBA’s agree­ment with FIBA, Jordan is welcome to represent the Philippines in the agreed-upon competitions,” Frank added.

The statement put an end to ef­forts to include the Fil-American in the hastily-formed national team built around the core of Rain or Shine.

Earlier, the Samahang Basket­bol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Philip­pine Olympic Committee (POC), as well as the national government – through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) under Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano – made an appeal to the NBA to allow Clarkson to play for the national team.

Clarkson’s name was included in the 12-man roster that has been approved by the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC).

National coach Yeng Guiao said they will try to replace Clarkson with Don Trollano during another eligibility meeting set Tuesday by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

“Don Trollano will join us in In­donesia,” said Guiao. “In the man­ager’s meeting, we’ll include his name hoping that they’ll entertain our appeal for him to replace Jor­dan Clarkson,” Guiao said.

“But if they’ll not allow us to re­place, we’ll play with 11 players who I’m confident will fight and give their best for flag and coun­try,” added Guiao, whose previous stint as national team mentor was during the 2009 FIBA Asia Cham­pionship in Tianjin, China.

The team was set to leave last night, four days before it makes its debut against Kazakhstan.

Grouped with China and Kazakh­stan, the Filipinos face a must-win situation against the former Soviet Union Republic on Thursday. They clash with China on Aug. 21.

The top two teams advance into the quarterfinals.

