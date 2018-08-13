Sorry folks, no Clarkson

- Home
NBA denies last-minute appeal to let Cavalier play in the Asian Games
By WAYLON GALVEZ
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has turned down the Philippines’ last-minute appeal to allow Cleveland guard Jordan Clarkson to play in the Asian Games set to start this week in Indonesia.
In a statement issued yesterday, NBA spokesman Tim Frank said the Asian Games is not part of the agreement the league signed with FIBA – the world governing body for basketball.
“The NBA’s agreement with FIBA stipulates that NBA players can participate in the Olympics, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments,” said Frank.
“Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate. In accordance with the NBA’s agreement with FIBA, Jordan is welcome to represent the Philippines in the agreed-upon competitions,” Frank added.
The statement put an end to efforts to include the Fil-American in the hastily-formed national team built around the core of Rain or Shine.
Earlier, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), as well as the national government – through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) under Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano – made an appeal to the NBA to allow Clarkson to play for the national team.
Clarkson’s name was included in the 12-man roster that has been approved by the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC).
National coach Yeng Guiao said they will try to replace Clarkson with Don Trollano during another eligibility meeting set Tuesday by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
“Don Trollano will join us in Indonesia,” said Guiao. “In the manager’s meeting, we’ll include his name hoping that they’ll entertain our appeal for him to replace Jordan Clarkson,” Guiao said.
“But if they’ll not allow us to replace, we’ll play with 11 players who I’m confident will fight and give their best for flag and country,” added Guiao, whose previous stint as national team mentor was during the 2009 FIBA Asia Championship in Tianjin, China.
The team was set to leave last night, four days before it makes its debut against Kazakhstan.
Grouped with China and Kazakhstan, the Filipinos face a must-win situation against the former Soviet Union Republic on Thursday. They clash with China on Aug. 21.
The top two teams advance into the quarterfinals.