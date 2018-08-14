2 brothers wanted for uncle’s murder nabbed

Two brothers, who are allegedly members of the New People’s Army (NPA) wanted for killing their uncle in Leyte, were arrested in Quezon City Sunday night.

Quezon City Police District director Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr. said brothers Dennis and Marvin Noval, 22 and 20 respectively, are members of the NPA “Abe” Squad Sub Committee “LEVOX” operating in Leyte.

Esquivel said that the two natives of Ormoc City have a standing warrant of arrest for murder issued by Judge Girlie Borrel-Yu of Branch 35 Regional Trial Court in Ormoc City with no bail recommended.

The Noval brothers were accused of killing their uncle sometime in January 2018 on suspicion that he was an informant of the government.

Police said that the duo left Ormoc City and hid in Novaliches, Quezon City, where they were arrested.

Joint operatives of QCPD Novaliches Police Station (PS-4) and Ormoc City Police Office conducted an operation against the two after getting information that they were staying in Novaliches.

Superintendent Rossel Cejas, PS-4 commander, said that the brothers had worked as helpers in a rice store in Novaliches since they arrived last February 2018.

During the operation, authorities arrested first the elder Noval around 6:15 p.m., inside Bagbag Novaliches Public Market.

Fifteen minutes after, his brother Marvin was nabbed on Dumalay Street in Barangay Sta. Monica, Novaliches.

The court will be notified of the arrest of the wanted persons.

Meanwhile, intelligence information further disclosed that the Noval brothers took part in an encounter between the NPA and Philippine Army 78th Infantry Battalion in Albuera, Leyte earlier this year. (Alexandria San Juan)

