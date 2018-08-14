DoJ asks court to issue HDO vs Peter Lim

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday asked the Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) to issue a hold departure order (HDO) against Cebu-based businessman and suspected drug lord Peter Lim.

In an urgent ex-parte motion, state prosecutors asked the Makati RTC Branch 65 to issue the HDO while it has yet to release a warrant for the arrest of Lim.

State prosecutors sought the HDO after Lim was charged last Friday before the Makati RTC with two information of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade in violation of Section 26(b) in relation to Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Along with Lim, those who have been named as his co-accused were self-confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa who is currently in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI); Espinosa’s arrested associate Marcelo Adorco; and Ruel Malindagan.

“All the accused are charged with a capital offense, punishable by reclusion perpetua. On the other hand, accused Peter Go Lim already has a history of frequently traveling on different countries, as well as the resources to seek refuge in another country. He is still at-large since there is no warrant of arrest issued against him as of this writing. He is clearly a flight risk given his vast resources,” read the motion of state prosecutors.

“Thus, in order not to frustrate the ends of justice, as when accused Lim flees to another country in order to escape Philippine criminal jurisdiction, it is imperative that a hold departure order (HDO) be issued directing the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to prevent accused Peter Go Lim from leaving the Philippines during the pendency of the cases,” prosecutors explained. (Jeffrey Damicog)

