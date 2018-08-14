Quiban seeks back-to-back titles

BACOLOD CITY – From the tight Binitin layout to the wider Marapara course, Justin Quiban guns for a second straight victory in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic unfolding tomorrow at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here.

“I have my sights set for win No. 2 here and I hope it works out again,” said Quiban, who broke an eight-month slump with an emphatic five-stroke victory over Jay Bayron last weekend, dominating the stellar field with solid driving and iron game.

He hinted at using his driver again this week although the par-70, 6197-yard NOGCC layout also features tree-lined fairways and water hazards that punish errant drives and an unpredictable putting surface that could make or break one’s title bid.

That should make this week’s title chase a lot more exciting than the last time with a slew of big guns, including a number of foreign aces, raring to foil Quiban’s repeat bid in the P3.5 million event put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“For sure, this will be an entirely different fight. Everybody wants to strike back,” said Tony Lascuña during a break in practice in the event serving as the second of four tournaments making up the Visayan swing.

Quiban and Lascuña, along with a select group of pros, test the Marapara layout one last time in today’s (Tuesday) pro-am tournament where they will be paired with guests and officials of the event’s chief backers, including ICTSI, the NOGCC, BDO, KZG, Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Sharp, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and PLDT.

Meanwhile, young Korean Kim Joo Hyung is back in the fold, seeking to score a follow-up to his breakthrough triumph at ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship last month that saw him edge Carlos by one in a thrilling finale to become the young winner on the circuit at 16.

