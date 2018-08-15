266 law violators held in Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Police rounded up a total of 266 violators of local ordinances in simultaneous anti-criminality operations in Manila from Monday to early morning yesterday.

Manila Police District (MPD) director Chief Superintendent Rolando Anduyan said the operation started around 5 a.m. Monday and ended at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Of the arrested persons, at least 103 were held for violation of the nationwide smoking ban.

MPD personnel also rescued three minors who were found violating curfew hours.

Meanwhile, 94 men were arrested for roaming the streets half-naked, 27 for drinking in public places, and 37 individuals for violating other city ordinances.

Arrested violators were turned over to their respective barangay officials.

Anduyan vowed to intensify their anti-criminality operations to protect the people. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments