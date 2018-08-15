Altas, Blazers triumph

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

University of Perpetual Help held Jose Rizal University scoreless in the final 1:53 and pulled off a 78-72 win yesterday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Jielo Razon shattered a 72-all count with back-to-back triples to grab the upperhand and protected their lead for good to clinch their fourth win in six games, tying Letran for third to fourth places.

Lyceum and San Beda lead the field with 7-0 and 5-0 records, respectively.

Razon finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists while Edgar Charcos paced the Altas throughout with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde halted a two-game skid as it ambushed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-71.

The Blazers broke away from a slim 28-26 second quarter edge with a 16-0 blast and took a 41-26 lead which they gallantly protected to get back on the winning track after losses to Letran (64-60) and Lyceum (77-65).

The Blazers improved to 3-4 aside3 from snapping the Generals’ two-game winning run for a 2-5 record.

“It’s good to finally get the win after those two losses, especially against Letran where we didn’t get the strong finish. I hope this will give us the momentum and the confidence in our coming games,” said St. Benilde mentor TY Tang.

JJ Domingo paced St. Benilde with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists even as Yankie Haruna added 11 points.

