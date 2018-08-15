Arrest warrant out vs Peter Lim, et al

By JEFFREY DAMICOG

The Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued yesterday an arrest warrant against Cebu-based businessman and suspected drug lord Peter Lim and his co-accused.

Acting Presiding Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos of Makati RTC Branch 65 issued the arrest warrant after the Department of Justice (DoJ) filed against the defendants last Aug. 10 two counts of the non-bailable offense of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade.

“After a careful evaluation of the Information and the supporting evidence, this Court finds that it has jurisdiction over the subject matter of the Information and that probable cause exist to hold accused Peter Go Lim, Rolan E. Espinosa a.k.a. “Kerwin,” Marcelo L. Adorco and Ruel S. Malindagan,” read the order.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera, who led a panel of prosecutors in filing the charges, explained the order is “considered an arrest order.”

Among the accused, Espinosa is in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) while, Adorco is with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In the same order, Palamos also set the arraignment of all of the accused on August 28.

The prosecutors led by Navera last Monday filed a motion asking the same court to issue a hold departure order (HDO) against Lim.

