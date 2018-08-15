Go for Gold ties series

By JONAS TERRADO

Go for Gold got back at Che’Lu Bar and Grill behind a third quarter surge to win pulling away,105-81 and tie the best-of-five PBA D-League Foundation Cup Finals series at 1-1 last night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scratchers reeled off 28 points in the third while limiting the Revellers to only 10 to turn a 48-45 halftime deficit into a 73-58 lead to bounce back from a heartbreaking 100-96 loss inThursday’s series opener despite being up by 15 at one point.

“Good thing our shots were falling but I think defense was what really won it for us,” said Go for Gold coach Charles Tiu.

Most Valuable Player contender Gab Banal had 33 points, six rebounds and four assists, Cris Porter produced 16 points and six rebounds while Ron Dennison and Paul Desiderio finally stepped up with 12 and 10 points while taking turns in limiting Che’Lu star Jeff Viernes.

The 5-foot-8 Viernes, who is in a close race with Banal for the MVP plum, was held to 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting after erupting for 34 in Game 1.

