New NBP chief named

By JONATHAN HICAP

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has designated Senior Supt. Gerardo Padilla as the new New Bilibid Prison (NBP) head, replacing Chief Supt. Roberto Rabo.

Rabo, who served as NBP superintendent for three years, is now the base and task force commander of the BuCor Base Command/Task Force BLUD under Dela Rosa’s office.

Chief Supt. Rufino Martin is now the officer-in-charge of the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) which was previously supervised by Padilla.

Chief Senior Supt. Danilo Dador, former chief of the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, is now detailed at the Leyte Regional Prison. He took over the position from Corrections Senior Superintendent Geraldo Aro, who is now the superintendent of the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm. Aro was wounded in an ambush in Abuyog, Leyte last Aug. 6.

Chief Senior Supt. Arturo Sabadisto was assigned to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm while Chief Supt. Robert Veneracion now heads the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm.

Chief Supt. Marites Luceno remains the head of the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW).

Corrections Chief Supt. Richard Schwarzkopf Jr., former head of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, is the new director of BuCor’s Directorate for Security and Operations.

