Return of Balangiga Bells welcomed

By MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

BALANGIGA, Eastern Samar – Balangigan-ons welcome the recent confirmation of the United States Embassy that the US Department of Defense intends to return the historic Balangiga bells to the Catholic Church.

Town councilor Processo Gayda said they are excited that finally their dream of seeing the bells for the longest time would become a reality.

“This is an indication that the Duterte administration gives importance to the hopes of the people in Balangiga. This can help tourism and economic stability in our town,” he added.

President Duterte asked the US to return the three bells during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2017.

A youth leader Matthew Rosales shared that the bells play a big part in their history so he was in awe when he heard about the news about its return.

“At last after 117 years the bells will now return to its original home. This calls for a celebration, not just for the Balangigan-ons but also for the whole nation, because finally we will now hear the magnificent ringing of the bells of Balangiga,” he said.

“This is great news for us. I wish that this would come into fruition. Three generations of Balangigan-ons have been waiting for the return of our bells,” Mayor Randy Graza said.

